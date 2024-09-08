Analysts Set Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Target Price at $55.75

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4,522.00 and a beta of 1.67. Vericel has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vericel will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $67,568.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 487 shares in the company, valued at $22,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,269 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vericel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Vericel by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after buying an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 472,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after buying an additional 37,784 shares during the period.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

