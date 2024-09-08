Analyzing Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF)

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Free Report) and Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Lineage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.02 9.91 Lineage $5.33 billion 3.70 -$3.33 billion ($13.67) -5.93

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lineage. Lineage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Lineage 0 5 10 1 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Lineage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lineage has a consensus price target of $93.87, suggesting a potential upside of 15.87%. Given Lineage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lineage is more favorable than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and Lineage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Lineage N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.3% of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Lineage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Lineage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Lineage pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 68.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lineage pays out -21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Lineage beats Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at December 31, 2023, we own, manage and operate a global portfolio of well-located, diversified industrial properties comprising 327 assets totalling approximately 71.4 million square feet of GLA in key markets across Canada, Europe and the U.S. Our goal is to deliver strong total returns to our unitholders through secure distributions as well as growth in net asset value and cash flow per unit underpinned by our high-quality portfolio and an investment grade balance sheet. Our REIT Units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the trading symbol DIR.UN.

About Lineage

(Get Free Report)

Lineage, Inc. is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.