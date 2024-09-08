Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Antero Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 127.30 and a beta of 3.33. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.14.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,066,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,932,000 after acquiring an additional 372,450 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $238,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,840,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,380,000 after acquiring an additional 917,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Antero Resources by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,352,000 after buying an additional 1,253,510 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Antero Resources by 269.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,967,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after buying an additional 2,893,395 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

