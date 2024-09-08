AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,810,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 403,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,810,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total transaction of $3,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,848,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,624 shares of company stock valued at $22,310,152 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 291.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ APPF opened at $222.92 on Friday. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $274.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.84. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.69 and a beta of 0.81.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. AppFolio had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $197.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. AppFolio’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

