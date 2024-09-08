ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Cut to $133.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $133.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ArcBest from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $99.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $86.93 and a 52 week high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.93 per share, with a total value of $103,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,344.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 120.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 30.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $2,409,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

