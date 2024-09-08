Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

Arch Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

ARCH opened at $120.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $116.44 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.33. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 94.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after buying an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,642,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at $2,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

