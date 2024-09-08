Argan (NYSE:AGX) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $94.67 and last traded at $94.61, with a volume of 49929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.38.

The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $227.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.05 million. Argan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.08%. Argan’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Argan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 13,115 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,044,740.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 157,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,554,734.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 13,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,044,740.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 157,604 shares in the company, valued at $12,554,734.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 1,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $110,095.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,039 shares of company stock worth $7,712,880 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Argan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 29,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Argan by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Argan by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Argan in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.38.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

