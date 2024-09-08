Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $314.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $343.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.03. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $376.50. The firm has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total value of $705,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,686,231.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.93, for a total value of $705,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,686,231.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $6,517,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,154.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,300 shares of company stock worth $44,194,544 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ANET. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.