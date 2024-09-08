Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 394 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $11,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $383,705,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in IQVIA by 339.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,067,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,003 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,231,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 606,333 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,995,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $461,675,000 after purchasing an additional 592,372 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $70,108,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $243.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.63. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

