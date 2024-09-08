Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.81 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dover by 153.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,275,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,426,000 after buying an additional 492,577 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Dover by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,433,000 after buying an additional 414,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,195,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,565 shares of company stock valued at $5,576,733 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dover

Dover Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $175.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.32 and its 200-day moving average is $178.06. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $192.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

