Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 717 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,066,000 after purchasing an additional 84,542 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,073,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,692,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 914,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,907 shares of company stock valued at $6,016,573 over the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTNT opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average is $64.74.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

