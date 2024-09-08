Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

ARWR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Tracie Oliver sold 9,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $237,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,264.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4 %

ARWR opened at $22.22 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 152.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

