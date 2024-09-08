ASOS (LON:ASC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $453.80

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 453.80 ($5.97) and last traded at GBX 434 ($5.71), with a volume of 6572942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367.60 ($4.83).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.44) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 443.33 ($5.83).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 364 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 360.60. The stock has a market cap of £511.93 million, a PE ratio of -215.98, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

