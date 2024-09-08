Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.48. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,997 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.73% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

