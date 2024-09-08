Assa Abloy (OTC:ASAZY) Raised to Strong Sell at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Assa Abloy (OTC:ASAZY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Assa Abloy Trading Down 1.5 %
Assa Abloy stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday.
Assa Abloy Company Profile
