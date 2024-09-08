Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total value of $1,289,165.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,324 shares in the company, valued at $16,759,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total value of $1,289,165.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,324 shares in the company, valued at $16,759,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 152,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,693,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,055 shares of company stock worth $42,720,983 over the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

Atlassian Stock Down 0.4 %

Atlassian stock opened at $161.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of -256.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.54.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

