Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 9th. Analysts expect Avid Bioservices to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Avid Bioservices has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 100.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.60 million.

Avid Bioservices Stock Down 1.9 %

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. Avid Bioservices has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $561.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,657 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $57,733.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,847.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock worth $69,984. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

