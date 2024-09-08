Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock Position Lifted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 2,607.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,413 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Avnet worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,734,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,243,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Avnet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Avnet stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.67 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.10%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 21.36%.

In other Avnet news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,587.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

