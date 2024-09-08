AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Stake Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of AXIS Capital worth $30,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 80.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AXIS Capital by 45.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 61,675.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

AXS opened at $76.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.89.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

