Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $2.50

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.62. Azul shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 326,416 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AZUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Azul in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC cut shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Azul to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.23.

Azul Stock Down 7.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $978.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $800.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Azul by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Azul by 10.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 874,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 82,077 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Azul by 16.0% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Azul by 310.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares during the period. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

