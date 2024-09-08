B. Riley Increases Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target to $25.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zumiez

Zumiez Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.29. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $210.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter worth $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 261.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,095 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 107,073 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Zumiez by 641.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 120,814 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 104,514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter worth $1,979,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter worth $42,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez

(Get Free Report)

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.