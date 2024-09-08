Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) & Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Critical Comparison

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) and Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cartesian Growth Co. II has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Cartesian Growth Co. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance 43.90% 12.09% 5.49% Cartesian Growth Co. II N/A -46.57% 4.43%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cartesian Growth Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Cartesian Growth Co. II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.07%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Cartesian Growth Co. II.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Cartesian Growth Co. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $146.76 million 7.40 $123.38 million $2.00 8.41 Cartesian Growth Co. II N/A N/A $11.44 million N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Growth Co. II.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Cartesian Growth Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Cartesian Growth Co. II shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Cartesian Growth Co. II on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

