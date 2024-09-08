Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$78.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price increased by analysts at CIBC from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s previous close.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Cormark cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.1 %

About Bank of Nova Scotia

TSE BNS opened at C$68.51 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$55.20 and a 52 week high of C$70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.07.

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.