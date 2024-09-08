Barratt Developments (OTC:BTDPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTC:BTDPY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Barratt Developments stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday.

About Barratt Developments

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.