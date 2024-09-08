Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading 7.1% Higher

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 523,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 49,048,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Bezant Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of £3.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.02.
Insider Transactions at Bezant Resources
In other news, insider Colin Bird bought 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($591,715.98). 17.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Bezant Resources
Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.
Further Reading
