Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 10th. Analysts expect Bioceres Crop Solutions to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIOX opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $634.25 million, a PE ratio of 1,010.00 and a beta of 0.49. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIOX. Roth Capital upgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm began coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

