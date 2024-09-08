BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Down 7.4 %

BTAI opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $5.62.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,099,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

