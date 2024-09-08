Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to Strong-Buy

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLN. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Ventum Financial set a C$6.50 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackline Safety currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.00.

TSE BLN opened at C$4.65 on Wednesday. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of C$2.77 and a 1-year high of C$4.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.89. The firm has a market cap of C$252.72 million and a PE ratio of -22.36.

Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

