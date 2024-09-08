Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to Strong-Buy

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLN. National Bankshares set a C$6.00 target price on Blackline Safety and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Blackline Safety from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Ventum Financial set a C$6.50 price target on Blackline Safety and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackline Safety currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.00.
Blackline Safety Trading Down 0.4 %
Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
About Blackline Safety
Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.
