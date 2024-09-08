BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $481.50

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 481.50 ($6.33) and last traded at GBX 483.80 ($6.36), with a volume of 243246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 491.50 ($6.46).

Get BlackRock World Mining Trust alerts:

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The company has a market capitalization of £900.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1,148.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 545.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 551.59.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -8,292.68%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Company Profile

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.