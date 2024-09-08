Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down to $11.03

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $10.41. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 1,058,794 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BE. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 9.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.69.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

