Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

BLBD stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.40. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.90.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 116.23% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 32,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $1,573,539.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,801.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $120,384.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,622. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. CWM LLC raised its position in Blue Bird by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 3,747.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 58,081 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Blue Bird by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

