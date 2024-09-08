BMO Capital Markets Upgrades RB Global (TSE:RBA) to “Strong-Buy”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RB Global (TSE:RBA – Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

RB Global Stock Performance

TSE RBA opened at C$112.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. RB Global has a 1-year low of C$80.97 and a 1-year high of C$117.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$109.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$104.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

RB Global (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($0.08). RB Global had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.54 billion.

RB Global Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at RB Global

The firm also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $1.602 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.49. RB Global’s payout ratio is 63.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 937 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total value of C$75,690.86. In other RB Global news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Jeter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.55, for a total transaction of C$256,650.00. Also, Senior Officer Darren Watt sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.78, for a total transaction of C$75,690.86. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,184. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

