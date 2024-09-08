Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 104.5% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 20,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.4% in the second quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial began coverage on Booking in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,064.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $3,731.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,773.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,699.80. The stock has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $37.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.