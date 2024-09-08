Brady (NYSE:BRC) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $75.98 and last traded at $75.47, with a volume of 102940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.81.

The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Brady had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Brady Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,346,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

