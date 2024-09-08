Braze’s (BRZE) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.74% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Braze’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Braze Stock Performance

Braze stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. Braze has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.92.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Braze will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $175,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,477,010.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $175,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 242,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,477,010.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $92,232.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,428.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,257. 24.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Braze by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,146,000 after acquiring an additional 148,366 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 6.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,084,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,357,000 after purchasing an additional 128,645 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Braze by 537.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,135,000 after buying an additional 1,287,500 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Braze by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 780,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,320,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $37,584,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

