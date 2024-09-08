Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives $49.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bread Financial by 47.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 30.0% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial stock opened at $55.52 on Thursday. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.01 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

