Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives $54.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.42. The firm has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $7,935,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 45,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.