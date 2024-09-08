British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Receives GBX 404 Average PT from Brokerages

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 404 ($5.31).

Get British Land alerts:

BLND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on British Land from GBX 469 ($6.17) to GBX 500 ($6.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on British Land

British Land Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at British Land

British Land stock opened at GBX 442 ($5.81) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 407.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 398.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.97, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.56. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 287.30 ($3.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 446.80 ($5.88).

In related news, insider Irvinder Goodhew bought 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 412 ($5.42) per share, for a total transaction of £14,436.48 ($18,982.88). Insiders purchased a total of 3,613 shares of company stock worth $1,488,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

British Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.