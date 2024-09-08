Brokerages Set Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target at $222.31

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $222.49.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total value of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,390.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,466,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,091,909,000 after buying an additional 289,532 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $171.39 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

