Brokerages Set AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) PT at $28.50

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $32.57.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 36.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

