Brokerages Set APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) PT at $37.81

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.81.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on APA from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on APA in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in APA by 131.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,041 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of APA by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after buying an additional 2,367,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,001,000 after buying an additional 2,004,555 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of APA by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after buying an additional 1,938,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. APA has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 3.26.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

