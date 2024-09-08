Brokerages Set Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target at $481.67

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $481.67.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RACE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ferrari

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE RACE opened at $470.70 on Thursday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $285.02 and a fifty-two week high of $498.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $441.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.53. The firm has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a return on equity of 45.13% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Ferrari by 1.8% in the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 12.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 5.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.