Brokerages Set Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) PT at $22.75

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GO shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of GO opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.10. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Further Reading

