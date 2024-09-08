Brokerages Set Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) PT at $60.68

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.68.
IONS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $18,044,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $630,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 956,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,407,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $765,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ IONS opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 0.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.51.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.66%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.