Brokerages Set Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) PT at $23.50

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 3.4 %

KTOS opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $23.23.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,960,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,960,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $27,194.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,297.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,355 shares of company stock worth $1,545,240. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,580 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,374,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,396,000 after buying an additional 511,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,190,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,855,000 after buying an additional 136,696 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,960,000 after buying an additional 139,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,531,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after buying an additional 19,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

