Brokerages Set Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Target Price at C$26.27

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.27.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUG shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$30.75 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$27.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Trading Down 3.9 %

In related news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42. Corporate insiders own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$25.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.68. The company has a market cap of C$6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.23. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$412.43 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 2.5546059 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.61%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

