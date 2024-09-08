Brokerages Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target at $912.30

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $912.30.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,769,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,769,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at $23,983,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,299 shares of company stock worth $83,140,933. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 4.2 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $806.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $854.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $765.72. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 96.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.