Brokerages Set North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) PT at C$37.00

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ventum Financial lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$24.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$23.59 and a 12-month high of C$34.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$652.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.06. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of C$276.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 3.9671642 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.86%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$23.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,900.00. In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.70 per share, with a total value of C$165,900.00. Also, Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,760.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,000 shares of company stock worth $535,060. 8.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

