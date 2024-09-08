Brokerages Set Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) PT at $17.25

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

