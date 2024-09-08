Brokerages Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target at $141.50

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.50.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Capmk cut Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,403 shares of company stock valued at $982,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,423,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Teradyne by 256.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Teradyne by 17.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $121.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.58 and a 200-day moving average of $126.50. Teradyne has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.